Scampton church installs 617 Squadron-inspired stained glass window
Marking the 80th anniversary of the 617 Squadron’s formation
The history of the phenomenal 617 Squadron has been recognised at a church in Scampton, with the installation of a commemorative stained glass window.
St John the Baptist Church in Scampton has marked the 80th anniversary of the formation of the 617 Squadron with a special stained glass window design of the historic Dambusters.
The window is seen as a memory of all the fallen heroes of the Second World War, with a Lest We Forget note and regiment badges across the stained glass.
As well as this, all the squadron codes for the Lancaster bombers that went on the Dambusters raids can be found in small print.
It was designed by stained glass artist Claire Williamson and installed into the church on Monday by M. E. Stained Glass.
Intricate details include two golden lines on the window which depict the lights underneath the Lancaster bombers that would align when the planes were at the correct height to drop a bomb.
It is a particularly poignant tribute given the closure of nearby base RAF Scampton at the end of 2022.
Rev Sue Deacon, the Dean at St John the Baptist Church, said: “This window is commemorating the 516 people of 617 Squadron who died in World War Two, but also it remembers the 1,600 people who were killed by the bombing of the dam.
“We actually have a lot of Germans come over from that village and the window serves as peace and reconciliation, as well as friendship.”
Artist Claire said: “To finally get the full view is absolutely amazing I am so pleased with it, and very relieved as well!”
