Multiple crashes on A15 this week: Call for road to be widened
People say they have been highlighting their concerns for a long time
People who live near the A15 say they have been highlighting concerns for a long time — and they’re calling for the road to be widened, in a week that has seen multiple crashes.
Among the incidents this week saw the A15 north of Caenby Corner closed throughout the morning of Tuesday, February 14 after a car transporter overturned, with its cargo of what appeared to be BMWs crashing down across the highway.
Councillor Jim Suggit told BBC Look North: “What you often get is one truck buffeting another off the side of the road, it has soft verges and then we have turnovers.
“If money was no object we’d like to see the road widened slightly and speed enforcement.”
Some lorry drivers say parts of the road are too narrow. Nick Cook, Driving Instructor at Transafe Training, told BBC Look North: “There’s no room, you’re talking inches between wing mirrors as they pass and that’s if they’re both in the centre of their lanes.”
He added: “It’s out of date, it needs updating, the road needs to be widened and brought into the 21st century.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.