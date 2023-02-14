A15 delays after overturned BMW transporter
The road was closed most of the morning
The A15 north of Caenby Corner has remained closed throughout the morning after a car transporter overturned, its cargo of what appears to be BMWs crashing down across the highway.
Pictures from the scene on Tuesday, February 14 show a white Scania lorry on its side, blocking both lanes of the A15.
It was carrying several cars at the time when it careered into a ditch at the side of the road and tipped over.
Lincolnshire Police attended the scene. They closed a stretch of road in both directions from A631 (Caenby Corner) to B1205 Kirton Road.
A detour is in operation and police are diverting drivers through Kirton in Lindsey.
The driver is understood to have escaped uninjured.
Google Maps traffic data suggested that the road could remain closed until midnight tonight but the road reportedly reopened at around 1.30pm.
