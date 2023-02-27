Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Scunthorpe

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision which happened shortly before 8pm yesterday (Saturday 25 February 2023) on the A18 at the Junction with the B1398 in Scunthorpe.

A white Ford Transit Connect van was in collision with a silver BMW.

A passenger in the van sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries in the collision and remains in hospital in a critical condition. The driver and passenger in the van sustained minor injuries.

All those travelling in the car suffered from minor injuries and shock.

If you witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or if you have dash cam footage, please contact us.

If you were in Scunthorpe area and have dash cam footage of the Ford Transit Connect as it travelled along the A18 travelling east bound prior to the collision we would also like to hear from you.

Please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 505 of 25 February 2023.