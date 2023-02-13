Petition to “save” Lincoln’s Christmas Market passes 1,300 signatures in two days

Campaign says public in favour of market

A campaign to put Lincoln’s Christmas Market back on the nice list has received 1,300 signatures in just two days.

The change.org petition has been launched by city photographer Rachel Whitaker who works at Rachel London Photography on Burton Road.

City of Lincoln Council leaders confirmed they were looking at plans to replace the 40-year-old market with year-round events and activities on Friday.

A Facebook page accompanying the campaign has also had 1,600 followers already.

Rachel said: “Everyone signing the petition is doing so under the guise of wanting the market to change, adapt and be problem-solved.

“We’re not rallying to save an over-crowded, poorly planned, terribly executed cash cow of an event – we’re calling on our local council to step up and recognise that Lincoln’s Christmas Market could be taken back to being the charmingly-festive event it once was, whilst turning a really healthy profit for the city and for all businesses involved.

“Last year’s attendance is evidence that it’s hugely popular – why wouldn’t a council see that as an incredible opportunity to harness that popularity and make it work for their local economy?

“To axe it is the easy option and quite frankly, seems lazy and nonsensical.”

2022 saw record crowds of 320,000 attend the popular festive event across four days.

There were, however, complaints about overcrowding in Lincoln Castle, park-and-ride delays and disruption across uphill parts of the city.

The event costs the council losses of tens of thousands of pounds every year, however, organisers have previously argued it brings millions to the local economy.

Announcing the change on Friday, Council leader Ric Metcalfe said it was an “exciting time” for the market.

““We understand that following the massive success of 2022, so many people in such a small area over a short period of time can be uncomfortable, and we want to ensure the best experience possible for visitors to our wonderful city.

“In spreading events through the year, we would be able to give businesses the opportunity to have ongoing financial boosts through increase footfall across the year.”

The proposals will be discussed at the council’s Executive meeting on Monday, February 20.

