Western Growth Corridor work set to begin this spring/summer

The first 300 homes will be accessed via a new Skellingthorpe Road junction

City of Lincoln Council’s Executive will discuss progress on the Western Growth Corridor [WGC] project, which could see enabling works begin in coming months.

At the meeting on 20 February, members will discuss the wider funding and delivery arrangements for the site situated off Skellingthorpe Road.

In January 2022, outline planning consent was granted for the overall WGC development, which is jointly owned by City of Lincoln Council and Lindum Western Growth Corridor Ltd, with detailed consent for the two access points into the site at Skellingthorpe Road to the south of the site and Tritton Road to the east of the site.

Significant progress has since been made to prepare for and enable a start on site, as well as plan for the wider delivery of the scheme. This includes:

Progressing the technical design and approval process for the infrastructure which is required to open-up the site

Expanding resources for delivery

Cost-planning

Procurement

Stakeholder engagement

Securing funding, including £20 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Round Two fund – which will be used to install two bridges connecting the site to Tritton Road

Work is scheduled to commence on the Skellingthorpe Road junction and access road to open up the site later this Spring/Summer, with housing development to follow later in 2023/24. The first 300 homes will be accessed via this new southern access.

These first homes will include a range of market houses.

The aim is to deliver high quality, energy efficient homes which are also affordable to prospective buyers in terms of the initial price point and ongoing running costs.

The overall scheme design is also important to ensure that the new development connects well with the surrounding neighbourhood and create a new high quality place.

Open green space, landscape features and accessible, attractive routes for pedestrians, cyclists and motorised transport will be integral to the design process.

The initial scope of work to create this southern access, set to begin later this Spring/Summer, includes:

A new signalised junction on Skellingthorpe Road (and modifications to the existing Skellingthorpe

Road/Birchwood Avenue junction), with traffic management arrangements

Design and construction of a new bridge across the Boultham Catchwater Drain

Design and construction of a new access road from Skellingthorpe Road which will serve the first 300 houses of the development. This will also include new cycle paths, footpaths, lighting, drainage, utilities and landscaping

Work to safeguard the Public Right of Way along the Catchwater (with diversions during the main works and to accommodate the new access route on a permanent basis)

Initial site set up and enabling work will begin over the coming weeks, prior to the main works starting on site. Prior to the main works starting on site, initial site set up and enabling work will begin during March – May 2023. This will include the felling of trees at the entrance to the site off Skellingthorpe Road to enable the creation of the approved access route.

As part of the creation of the access, there is a requirement to fell a number of trees along the southern boundary of the site with Skellingthorpe Road.

Plans are in place to replant more trees than are taken away and the city council, along with Lindum WGC, are currently working on plans to recycle the trees to be used within the site at a later date.

Cllr Ric Metcalfe, Leader at City of Lincoln Council said: “The city council is a significant landowner and has been leading on bringing forward development of the area in a viable, sustainable and deliverable way since 2016.

“Western Growth Corridor is a key priority within our overall vision for the city and delivers across all of our priorities and objectives. It is also the single biggest development area within the city boundary.

“This is part of a wider investment programme, with significant capital from the Towns Fund, Levelling Up and Homes England being spent more broadly across the city that will support housing, culture and the economy in Lincoln.

“I look forward to discussing this development with my colleagues on 20 February.”

Mark Burnett, Director at Lindum Western Growth Corridor Ltd. added: “This development has been many years in the making, so to get to this point where work is planned to start this year is a huge achievement.

“It represents years of hard work and commitment by City of Lincoln Council and Lindum, who are determined to create a sustainable community that supports Lincoln’s needs.

“Delivering this investment without any nuisance or interruption isn’t possible, but what we are committed to, is getting the best workable solutions for local residents.”