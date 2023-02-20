Plans for 18-metre-tall 5G mast in Birchwood

Plans for a 18-metre high 5G tower in Birchwood have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.

The application has been made by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) and relates to a slim-line monopole with six antennas, two equipment cabinets, an electric meter cabinet and a GPS module.

If successful, it will be built on the corner of Staffordshire Crescent and Fulmar Road, and will tower over existing trees of around 12 metres and triple the street lights at 6 metres high.

5G stands for fifth-generation mobile networks, which are designed to be faster with greater capacity.

In support of their application, the developer supplied three pamphlets to the council which promote 5G as bringing “greater speed, capacity and functionality” to the area.

A Local Authority Toolkit attached to the document said many people are “unaware of the benefits of 5G or misunderstand what it is” and find it difficult to understand.

“As a result, people can sometimes be swayed by false theories and unsubstantiated claims that 5G presents a danger to our health,” it said.

The document promotes the benefits to high speed mobile internet with multiple connected devices and reduced latency.

It also praises its use in 5G connected infrastructure such as street lights, transport and homes.

It also includes guidance from the government from 2019, which called on the UK to be a “world leader in 5G”.

The majority of UK aims to be able to receive it by 2027.

