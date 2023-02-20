Sadness as Lincoln Cathedral’s queen peregrine falcon dies

Birdwatchers suspect new falcons could make it their home soon

A peregrine falcon deemed the queen of Lincoln Cathedral has passed away over the weekend and been buried nearby.

The death was announced by the Lincoln Cathedral Peregrines account on social media on Saturday, February 18, with the cathedral itself confirming the news.

Peregrine falcons have been residing at Lincoln Cathedral since 2006, with the tall towers of the building serving as a perfect nesting point for these masters of flight.

This particular falcon was called the old queen for its regular appearance at Lincoln Cathedral, and it is believed that she died of a heart attack or old age – given that no scars were visible on her body from a physical altercation.

Witnesses saw her dive and drop into nearby trees, where she has since been retrieved and put to rest at a nearby location to the cathedral.

It has been suggested that this falcon, along with her mate, raised at least 35 chicks around Lincoln Cathedral – and her death could spark the beginning of a new story.

Residents have seen multiple new birds observing close to the cathedral, and with peregrine breeding season underway, we could see a new queen at the helm soon.

Bruce Hargrave, who installed and maintains the peregrine cameras at Lincoln Cathedral, has set up a livestream which you can view on YouTube to check the progress of the birds atop our county’s proud monument.

A spokesperson for Lincoln Cathedral said on Sunday: “We are saddened to hear that our resident female peregrine died this weekend.

“New females have already been seen nearby so watch this space.

“Thanks to our local peregrine watchers who keep look out for the birds and check they’re doing ok.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.