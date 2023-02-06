Police chief satisfied misconduct processes “robust” but it would be “wrong to say” it didn’t happen

Captain Lewis Wilson grabbed a brace of tries in a man-of-the-match performance as Lincoln’s 1st XV bounced back to winning ways with a 17-0 home win against promotion rivals Loughborough in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Dan Hill also ran in for a try after great work by Jack Noquet who outpaced the winger and beat another player to set him up to score.

Lincoln’s remaining points came via the boot of Louie Cooke, who kicked one conversion.

The result means that Lincoln have won seven of their eight home league games this season and remain fourth in the league table.

Brian Kelly’s men are now only three points behind third-placed Loughborough.

Lincoln’s Colts were also in action at home against Spalding with Sam Jones, Louis Johnson, and Max Thompson all scoring tries in a battling 29-15 defeat.

Spalding captain Will Stevenson grabbed a brace of tries in a game played in great spirit by both sides.

Tom Stevenson and Ronnie Crowfoot also scored tries for Spalding, while James Holland successfully kicked two conversions and a penalty. Callum Ferguson added one conversion.

Ladies Rugby

Boston Ladies are now through to the quarter final of the National Junior Cup after a 47-0 home win against Burton.

Hannah Booth, Tiana Woollaston, and Maisie Austin each crossed for a brace of tries for Boston.

Caitlin Etherington also scored a try for Boston and Booth successfully kicked six conversions.

Booth was named as Boston’s back of the match and Arlene Moxon was named as the Lincolnshire side’s best forward.

Stamford Women travelled to face higher league opposition in the quarter final of the RFU Women’s Junior Plate.

Stamford battled hard against Lichfield Greens with Hannah Dennis scoring their only try of the match in a 20-5 defeat.

Hannah Dennis scored Stamford’s only try of the match in a 20-5 defeat.

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Kesteven showed great heart and determination, and had good travelling support, in their 29-5 defeat at Mellish.

Natalie Sutton and Nicola Webster both impressed on their debuts for Kesteven, while a number of backs showed great versatility as a number had to play in the forwards due to unavailability.

Kesteven’s only try was scored by Bronagh Dempster after quick passing with great hands down the line. After the match Natalie Sutton was presented with her Kesteven Ladies’ pheasant pin.

Other Men’s Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe picked up two bonus points as Lewis scored his first try for the 1st XV in a 34-27 defeat at Driffield.

James Dyson, Ash Dibdin, and Josh Bird also scored tries for Scunthorpe, while Tom Alldridge successfully kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – claimed a 26-19 victory in their match against Sheffield Tigers which included two tries for Matty Mason.

Jack Rowbotham and Charlie Turner also scored tries for Scunthorpe and Jake Goodison kicked three conversions.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North). Market Rasen & Louth travelled to Ilkeston without captain George Grant and battled hard in a 26-12 defeat.

Jake Pryer and Callum Dufton both scored tries for Rasen and Spen Holvey added one conversion.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Harry Thornburn and Jamie Colangelo both scored tries as fourth-placed Bourne inflicted a first defeat of the season to knock former league leaders Vipers off top spot in the table.

Bourne’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Sam Evison, who successfully slotted over two conversions and three penalties.

The result also means that Bourne have now won five league games in a row.

Fifth-placed Stamford bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought 14-3 away win at Northampton Casuals.

Jack Jones scored a brace of tries for Stamford and Harry Bentley added two conversions.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), promotion-chasing Boston made it three wins in a row with an impressive 34-7 home victory against Nottingham Moderns.

Tom Loveley grabbed a brace of tries for Boston and Sean Bishop, Rowan Mason, and Mason Coulam each scored one.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Matt Bray, who successfully kicked three conversions and one penalty.

Third-placed Boston are now just two points behind Nottingham Casuals in second and six off leaders Mansfield.

There was only two points in it in the all-Lincolnshire clash between Grimsby and Kesteven.

Grimsby built up a commanding 26-3 lead thanks to a brace of tries for captain Mike Porter and one each for Evan Picking and Baden Kerr.

Grimsby’s remaining points came via the boot of Jess Matthews, who successfully kicked three conversions.

Kesteven started to mount a comeback and crossed for three converted tries, but Grimsby held on for their second successive league win.

Brothers Jordan and Brad Beresford both scored tries as Gainsborough battled hard in a 29-18 home defeat against league leaders Mansfield.

Ben Watson also scored a try for Gainsborough and Robbie Goodyear slotted over a penalty, while Kieron Smythe was named as the Lincolnshire side’s man-of-the-match.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Spalding lost only their fourth out of 16 league games so far this season in a battling 36-26 defeat at Melton Mowbray.

Jack Patrick grabbed a brace of tries for Spalding and Will Shields and James Luto each scored one.

Spalding’s remaining points came via the boot of Conall Mason, who successfully kicked three conversions.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), North Hykeham showed great spirit in a hard-fought 29-29 draw at home against Newark’s 2nd XV.

Max Foster, Richard Bevan, Mark Munton, Sam Cooke and James Husband all scored tries for Hykeham.

Foster successfully slotted over two conversions to ensure Hykeham would take a share of the spoils.

Sleaford ran promotion-chasing Nottingham Medics close and picked up two bonus points in a tough away game which ended in a narrow 31-27 defeat.

Tyler Stephenson, Ben Hitchcock, and Shaun Fisher all scored tries for Sleaford, while Tim O’Sullivan kicked one conversion and a penalty.

Sleaford were also awarded a penalty try during the match, which at one point they led 27-21, but ultimately a mistake they made in the final two minutes provided decisive.

Cleethorpes travelled to Meden Vale with a bare 15 and stuck together throughout, never giving up despite a difficult result – a 38-0 defeat.

In NLD Merit Table East 1, Joseph Preston crossed for two tries as Skegness enjoyed a successful away game with a 56-24 victory against Market Rasen & Louth Wolfhounds.

Mason East, Ashley Dennis, Matthew Coley, Patrick Chawner, Carlos Reyes, and Rafal Drzewiecki also scored tries for Skegness and John Hummel successfully kicked eight conversions.

Olly Caswell and Phil Wingham crossed for a brace of tries apiece as Horncastle recorded an impressive 41-7 victory at Boston’s 2nd XV.

Sheridan Judge, Jake Taylor and Jack Cooke also scored tries for Horncastle, while Troy Willerton added three conversions.

Number Eight Liam Todd was named as Horncastle’s man-of-the-match and captain Mike Hoyes said “the whole team just clicked and everything just fell into place” and that he’s “Never been so proud of the boys and it was a fantastic result for the lads and great progress for the club as a whole.”

Boston captain Jake Blanshard scored their try, which was converted by Bruno Hall and flanker James Baker was named as the man-of-the-match for the hosts.

Stamford College Old Boys’ 2nd XV battled hard in a narrow 24-17 defeat against Rushden & Higham.

Kev Pulley, Alan Flanders and Joe Austin scored the tries for the Lincolnshire side and Jamie Jenkins added one conversion.

Daniel Foreman, Will Walker, Charlie Starr, Chris Jones, and Ben Burke all scored tries as Deepings’ Under-17s secured a 27-22 win against Sleaford.

The remaining points for Deepings came via the boot of Jones, who successfully kicked one conversion.

Deepings had trailed 22-5, but showed great character in the final 10 minutes to turn the game around.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.