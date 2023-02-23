Police to escort ‘abnormal load’ in Lincolnshire this weekend

We will be escorting another abnormal load from Caenby Corner to the Viking Link HVDC Converter Station in Spalding, on Sunday 26 February.

We hope to leave Caenby Corner around 8.15 am. The escorted load will travel south down the A15, turning left at Riseholme roundabout where it travels along the Eastern Bypass to the A15 at Waddington. From there it will travel along the A17 to Holdingham, onto Bicker Bar and on the A52 to Donington. With a short break at Holdingham, we were able to deliver the load around 3pm last Sunday (19 Feb 23).

This is the last of these abnormal loads. As with previous loads, it will be travelling at around 15 mph. The overall length of the escorted vehicles is 76.17 metres; the rigid part of the vehicle is 47.16 metres. The overall width is 5.34 metres. The overall weight is 368 tonnes.

Due to its width and for safety reasons, other than escort vehicles, there is little opportunity to let any other vehicles pass-by. We’re advising anyone whose journey may be affected to consider planning an alternative route. We were able to share footage of a similar load escorted last Sunday. It was great to see people engage with our post and that some were able to go and see the load pass by, waving at the abnormal load crew and our officers too.

What is the Viking Link?

Viking Link is a 1400 MW high voltage direct current (DC) electricity link between the British and Danish transmission systems connecting at Bicker Fen substation in Lincolnshire and Revsing substation in southern Jutland, Denmark. The project involves the construction of converter sites and installation of onshore and offshore cable in each country. These are then connected to the substations. Viking Link will be approximately 765 km long and will allow electricity to be exchanged between Great Britain and Denmark.

The interconnector will enable the more effective use of renewable energy, access to sustainable electricity generation and improved security of electricity supplies. It will benefit the socio economy of both countries.

We were asked why the load isn’t moved at night

Along with many other forces, it is our own policy not to allow movements during the hours of darkness, unless the load is only using the A1 or A180 in our area. We understand there could be less disruption to traffic moving at night, but the decision is for strong safety reasons. Most of the roads are not fully lit at night and it is imperative, for the overall safety of our road users, the abnormal load crew, and our officers we move abnormal loads when it is safe to do so.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.