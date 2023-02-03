Record turnout for Lincoln community grocery at new home

Lincoln’s community grocery has seen record turnout after moving to a new town centre location.

276 people have visited over the first two days in the historic Beaumont Manor.

The charity has also seen significant numbers sign up for the first time.

Shoppers are often able to walk away with more than £20 of surplus goods for just £4 per shop.

Assistant manager Kevin Smith said: “It’s become obvious what a valuable resource the community grocery is for the city.

“It’s a bridge between food banks and the supermarkets, and it’s helped a lot of people who would struggle otherwise.

“Since we opened on Wednesday, we’ve had 276 people in and 49 new members. We’ve gone through as many goods as we usually do in a week.

“For £4, you can get any 12 items from fruit, vegetables, shelf, fridge, freezer or non-food products. Each additional one is 40p, although we encourage people not to take too many of the same.

“Little Extras – usually branded products – are also available for additional costs.

“The idea is that people can walk away with a bag full of supplies for several meals – much better value than they would get at the supermarket.”

The project is a collaboration between Alive Church Lincoln, the Acts Trust and the Message Trust.

A trial run was previously held on the High Street, where demand far exceeded expectations.

Rebecca, who has been a member for around a year, said: “It’s very good value compared to how much you’d spend on a weekly food shop.

“For £4, I got several boxes of cereal, fresh fruit and vegetables, and tins which I can use to make a few meals with. Often they have gluten-free bread, which would cost at least £3 in a shop – you’ve nearly got your money’s worth there alone.

“The volunteers are always friendly and happy to help.

“There shouldn’t be any stigma about a place like this – help is there to be used. We’re all feeling the cost of living pinch.”

Beaumont Manor, which has stood empty for six years on Beaumont Fee, is expected to welcome dozens of people a day.

The new building can accommodate at least twice as many people as the previous location.

