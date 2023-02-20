Rugby Report: Mixed bag of results for Lincolnshire clubs

Harry Pickett crossed for a brace of tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV secured their third successive league win with an emphatic 47-0 victory at Coalville in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Lucian Morosan, Matt Keeton, Richie Dixon, George Pomfret, and Joe Leigh each scored one, while Louie Cooke successfully kicked six conversions.

The result means that Lincoln completed a league double over Coalville after the 86-0 win in the previous meeting in November last year.

A last-gasp try from man-of-the-match Will Hewing saw Lincoln Imps XV snatch a 14-8 victory in a friendly away against Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV.

Sam Moate powered over for a try, which Jack Randell converted to give Lincoln a 7-5 lead going in at the break. Scunthorpe’s try in the first half was scored by Kirk Murray.

Scunthorpe edged in front thanks to a penalty from Lee Copperwheat, but Lincoln snatched the victory in the dying seconds of the match as a slick passing move set up Hewing to run most of the pitch to score a try. Randell slotted over the conversion to complete the victory for Lincoln.

The match saw three of Lincoln’s Colts make impressive debuts for the club – Sam Jones (winger), Callum Houlden (hooker), and Bowen Jones (second row).

Scott Kelly and Cameron Ogg were named as Scunthorpe’s joint man-of-the-match.

Clare Brooker-Brown grabbed a brace of tries as Lincoln Ladies battled valiantly in a 36-15 defeat away against Coventry Welsh Ladies.

Jenna Bierton also crossed for a try in a game which saw Lincoln have to contend with multiple injuries.

Before the match there was a minute’s silence and a minute’s applause in memory of Jack Garton from Coventry Welsh who suddenly passed away earlier this month. As a mark of respect Lincoln Ladies retired their number three shirt for the game.

Meanwhile, several Lincolnshire players were named in NLD Women’s training squad ahead of the match against Staffordshire on May 14.

They included Bethan Owen (Sleaford), Cassie Milestone (Scunthorpe), Catelyn Etherington (Boston), Cath Neville (Boston), Charlotte Hancock (Sleaford), Delphi Swanson-Brown (University of Lincoln/Rochford Hundred), Ewa Jasek (Scunthorpe), Hannah Dennis (Stamford), Jade Morgan (Lincoln), Jodie Britcliffe (Scunthorpe), Jorja Lyons (Scunthorpe), Lucy Ellis (University of Lincoln/Lincoln), Hannah Newsome (Lincoln), Mollie Smith (Boston), Tash Champion (Boston), and Tiana Woollaston (Boston).

Ladies Rugby – Other Results

It was a great weekend for the Lincolnshire teams in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) who all emerged victorious.

Amy Brumhead crossed for a try and kicked four conversions as Kesteven Ladies beat Sileby Town Ladies 33-7.

Under-18s player Beaumont grabbed a brace of tries and Bronagh Dempster and Megan Jones each scored one.

Maisie Austin grabbed a brace of tries as Boston Ladies continued their unbeaten season at the top of the table with a 26-0 home win against Mellish.

Tash Champion and Hannah Booth also scored tries for Boston.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Booth who kicked three conversions.

Rachell Cozens ran from her own 22 to score a try as Sleaford Ladies claimed a 27-21 home win over Burton Ladies.

Charlotte Hancock crossed for a brace of tries and Charlotte Eyre and Aimee Jepson each scored one, with the latter also adding a conversion.

Jody Melville and Charlotte Eyre were named as Sleaford’s forward and back of the match respectively, while Burton named the Lincolnshire side’s captain Megan Jones as the best player for the hosts.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), injury-hit Scunthorpe were left with a bare squad for their trip to Yarnbury, but fought bravely in a 31-22 defeat.

Ewa Jasek grabbed a brace of tries and captain Becky Clark and Ella Nutbrown each scored one. Cassie Milestone added one conversion.

In Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East), Gemma Alcoran and Kayna Penrose-Toms crossed for two tries apiece as Stamford Women secured a narrow 38-36 win at Market Harborough.

Megan Wright and Hannah Dennis also scored tries for Stamford, while captain Daisy Attley kicked three conversions. Alcoran also added one conversion.

Gainsborough Ladies lost 29-0 at home against Amber Valley Tigers Ladies, but they showed great determination throughout and were held up over the line twice.

The Lincolnshire side missed a couple of other chances, but head coach Martin Roberts said “the girls came off with massive smiles as they know how well they played and how much they have improved.”

Sara Newsam and Zoe Owen were named as Gainsborough’s forward and back of the match, while Amber Valley named Jazz Clark as the Lincolnshire side’s best player.

Deeping Devils Ladies are struggling with injuries and conceded their away match against Oadby Wyggestonian Women.

Men’s Rugby – Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Josh Lugsden and Kane Linklater both scored tries as Scunthorpe suffered a battling 36-14 home defeat at York.

Both tries were converted by Ethan Taylor in the first half which ended 14-14, but unfortunately for the North Lincolnshire club their opponents 22 unanswered points after the break.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Tom Lewis crossed for two tries as Market Rasen & Louth lost 31-20 at Ashby.

Lloyd Buck and Tom Howard also scored tries for the visitors in what was a hard-fought contest, while Ben Fenwick and Will Crabtree made their first team debuts.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), man-of-the-match Jack Lagdon was among the try scorers as Bourne secured a 27-26 victory at home against Stockwood Park.

Liam Shields grabbed a brace of tries and Harry Thornburn scored one.

Captain Sam Evison successfully slotted over two conversions and one penalty to secure the victory for the Lincolnshire side.

Harry Bentley, Gareth Ramsden, and James Daw all scored tries as Stamford secured a losing bonus point in their 28-22 defeat at Bugbrooke.

The remaining points came via the boot of Bentley, who kicked two conversions and one penalty.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), promotion-chasing Boston claimed a 29-13 home win against Grimsby.

Tom Loveley and Sean Bishop both crossed for a brace of tries and Ollie Lawman scored one.

Wayne Harley successfully kicked two conversions for Boston, who kept up the pressure on leaders Mansfield and second-placed Nottingham Casuals.

Grimsby battled hard in the all-Lincolnshire clash with their tries coming from Evan Picking and Ash Rendall-Tyrrell, while Jess Matthews slotted over a penalty.

Promotion-chasing Kesteven were involved in a high-scoring game at Belper, but unfortunately were on the wrong end of a 45-31 defeat.

Aaron Whittaker crossed for two tries and Will Pert and Tom Wood each scored one.

Kesteven were also awarded a penalty try and Wood and Henry Parker added the conversions.

Man-of-the-match Brad Beresford crossed for a brace of tries as Gainsborough bounced back to winning ways in style with a 48-27 home victory against East Retford.

Jordan Beresford, Harry Beresford, Billy Nicholson, and Cameron O’Brien each scored one, while Gainsborough were also awarded a penalty try.

Gainsborough’s remaining points came via the boot of Brad Beresford, who kicked four conversions and one penalty.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding secured a losing bonus point in a narrow 20-15 defeat at Biggleswade.

Will Shields grabbed a brace of tries for Spalding and Conall Mason kicked one conversion and a penalty.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), man-of-the-match Morgan Adams crossed for two tries as Cleethorpes claimed an emphatic 62-12 home victory against Southwell’s 2nd XV.

Captain Issac Machon and Dan McDaid also both grabbed a brace of tries, while Luke Thornton raced 40 metres to score.

Andy Shaw, Rob Brice, and Harry Parker also each scored one try for Cleethorpes.

The remaining points for Cleethorpes came via the boot of Adams who kicked six conversions.

Max Tomlinson and Ed Jarvis scored their first tries for the club as North Hykeham extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 22-7 home win against Nottinghamians.

James Husband and Max Foster also scored tries for North Hykeham.

North Hykeham’s remaining points came via the boot of Foster who kicked one conversion.

Leon Stobart scored a try as Sleaford suffered a 26-8 defeat away against Paviors’ 2nd XV.

Sleaford’s remaining points came via the boot of Tim O’Sullivan who kicked one penalty.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Stamford College Old Boys lost 49-7 away against league leaders Bedford Swifts.

Deepings hosted promotion-chasing Rugby Lions and battled hard in a 45-10 defeat.

The Lincolnshire side’s man-of-the-match James Hayward and Matthew Tapley scored their tries, while props Richard Tanner and James Laud put in solid performances.

In NLD Merit Table East 1, Horncastle extended their unbeaten run to three games with a battling 19-19 draw against Kesteven’s 2nd XV, who are known as the Baa Baas.

Horncastle held a minute’s silence and wore black armbands after the recent tragic loss of one of their team, while Kesteven donated £110 to the family of the much-loved player.

Captain Mike Hoyes, Louis Body and Jack McKeag scored the tries for Horncastle and Troy Willerton kicked two conversions.

Olly Lowe, Toby Firth and Jack Johnson all scored tries for Kesteven, with Tom Price adding two conversions.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.