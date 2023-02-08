Seven arrested in North Lincolnshire over murder conspiracy

Seven men are now in custody following investigations into the murder of Ian Staves in Wootton, North Lincolnshire, on Monday 12 September 2022.

All seven men were arrested this morning (Wednesday 8 February) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and remain in our custody at this time.

Ian, 44, was discovered dead at his home address on Monday 12 September 2022.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “The investigation into the tragic murder of Ian has been long and complex, and I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information following our appeals.

“Ian’s family have been informed of the arrests and we are continuing to support them at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries to identify the circumstances around Ian’s murder continue and we would ask anyone with further information to come forward.”

Information can also be passed directly to the investigation team and will be dealt with in the strictest confidence through the Major Incident Public Portal or you can call us on 101, quoting log 210 of 12 September 2022.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

