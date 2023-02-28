Teachers’ strike: How Lincolnshire schools will be affected this week

“We’re ready to talk, but I’m not sure if the government are ready to listen”

Another round of teacher strikes has commenced in the UK, with staff walking out of Greater Lincolnshire classrooms today and tomorrow.

Strike action was taken in North and North East Lincolnshire, along with Yorkshire and Humberside regions, on Tuesday, February 28.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) in Lincolnshire will join their colleagues across England and Wales on picket lines on Wednesday, March 1.

Decisions on school closures and any other disruptive action will be made by individual headteachers, and parents have been advised to check ahead in case of additional childcare requirements.

The strikes are primarily over unmet demands for better pay, though the NEU also argues that they are to highlight the underfunding of schools.

The Department for Education offered most teachers a 5% pay rise for the current school year, well below double digit levels of inflation.

There will be more strike action on March 15 and 16, unless an agreement over pay can be reached.

Lincolnshire NEU member Jill Evans, who spoke to The Lincolnite during a multi-union demonstration in Lincoln city centre last month, said:

“It’s not about pay, it’s about TAs that aren’t funded properly and would earn more in supermarkets than classrooms,” she said.

“Teachers can’t do their jobs because of the lack of funding, and it’s the children who suffer as a result.

“We already work holidays, weekends and evenings, and don’t have any work-life balance.

“We’re ready to talk, but I’m not sure if the government are ready to listen.”

