RAF Waddington viewing area opens tomorrow for Cobra Warrior flights

Plane-spotters will be able to get a glimpse of international military aircraft as the RAF Waddington viewing area opens on Wednesday.

It is currently playing host to several nations as part of Exercise Cobra Warrior.

The training exercise will take place at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire between February 27 and April 6, with five weeks of training scheduled.

Air forces from Saudi Arabia, India, Finland and Belgium, as well as NATO personnel, will join the Royal Air Force in Lincolnshire for the tactical training event.

RAF Waddington has also announced the exciting news that its Aircraft Viewing Enclosure, across the road from the base, will open to the public from Wednesday, March 1.

This will allow members of the public to view and take photographs of the various aircraft arriving in Lincolnshire for the Cobra Warrior exercise.

Teams have already been arrived in the county.

The Royal Saudi Air Force touched down on Monday morning in an A330 MRTT – the first time an aircraft of that kind has ever landed at the base.

During their time in England, the Saudi force will work hand-in-hand with their counterparts to share strategic and tactical processes, as well as gain access to the training facilities at RAF Waddington.

Traffic is likely to be affected by this operation, and these are the full list of route changes while Cobra Warrior takes place:

The following routes are under ‘No waiting and No loading’ cones:

B1178 White Lane: from B1178 Tower Lane to A607 Grantham Road (including the layby approach to High Dike).

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

B1178 Tower Lane: from A15 Sleaford Road and B1178 White Lane.

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Mere Road.

There is a 40mph speed limit in force along the following roads as described:

A15 Sleaford Road: A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to a point no more than 700 meters South East of the junction with A15 Sleaford Road roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary).

A15 Sleaford Road: from B1178 Mere Road to B1178 Tower Lane.

There is a 30mph speed limit in force along the following road as described:

A15 Sleaford Road: from a point no more than 700 meters South East of A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary) to B1178 Mere Road.

An ‘Urban Clearway Order – No waiting and no loading at any time’ instruction is in place along:

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Rd Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

Bloxholm Lane – full length

In addition to the measures above, Northern Layby High Dike on the B1178 White Lane will be closed for the duration of the exercise.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now