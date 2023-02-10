Underground broadband cables work to cause disruption in Doddington Road area

A broadband company will begin two months of work to install underground cables in the Doddington Road area of Lincoln after weeks of residents’ anger at a rival firm for installing telegraph poles.

CityFibre is set to start digging up the footway and cyclepath on Doddington Road, Whisby Road and Station Road from Monday, February 13, with works taking place between 7pm-6am and estimated to last around 65 days.

Traffic lights will be used by CityFibre to manage cars while works take place. Alternative routes for vehicles will be signed where necessary.

Residents in nearby areas will welcome this installation after another company was criticised for using unsightly tall telegraph poles.

Spring Fibre has installed the poles in nearby roads, angering residents as they intrude on green areas such as those around Swanholme Lakes and Hartsholme Country Park.

Residents are not opposed to broadband and understand how the poles help in rural areas, however, believe that the installations in the city are unnecessary when trenches already exist.

Locals are also angry that the poles do not come under planning regulations and are allowed by default unless they interfere with highway safety.

Spring Fibre said, however, that the poles were the “least invasive solution”.

Here is where the roads will be affected:

Doddington Road – North side only between Birchwood Avenue & Lincoln, Level Crossing

Whisby Road – Southeast side only between Lincoln, Doddington Road & Station Road

Station Road – East side only between Whisby Road & Level Crossing

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.