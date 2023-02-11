Terrific Typhoon flypast marks RAF College Cranwell graduation
A special moment for the cadets and families
Officer Cadets from the RAF Officer Training Academy are flying high after graduating from RAF College Cranwell.
Air Vice-Marshal Snaith OBE MA RAF, Director of MOD Saudi Armed Forces Projects, was the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of The King’s Squadron consisting of officers of Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 17 from Royal Air Force College Cranwell on Thursday. February 9.
The Officer Cadets marched onto the parade square, watched by their family and friends and were treated to a terrific Typhoon flypast by 41 Squadron, RAF Coningsby.
The graduation ceremony marks the end of an intense training period in which success is recognised by the award of the Kings commission into the Royal Air Force.
The MOIT course is extremely demanding. To earn the Kings commission, the men and women who graduate have shown that they possess a wide range of practical, academic and theoretical skills.
Their success has been achieved through determination and dedication. Each graduate has demonstrated they have the character, resilience and authority to command.
They now go forward to face the challenges of specialist training and the frontline, where tremendous opportunities and rewards await.
The Reviewing officer for MOIT 17 was Air Vice-Marshal Chris Snaith with Commandant RAF Cranwell Andrew Dickins also attending.
THE LINEUP
- Parade Commander – Officer Cadet O J Price BSc (Hons)
- Parade WO – Flight Sergeant R Gormley
- Colour Party –
Bearer – Officer Cadet K J S Ghala BSc
Officer – Officer Cadet S L M Brown
Escorts – Officer Cadet J M North BEng (Hons), Officer Cadet C R G Rust BA (Hons)
- Parade Markers – FS B Goss, FS T Vardy
- Parade Guides – FS M Wilman, FS P Crawford
- Parade Flt Cdr – Off Cdt R P McQuillan, Off Cdt E U Amedimwole
- I/C and Marshall – WO Dick
- Music by the band of the RAF College directed by Sqn Ldr Murray
- The Sword of Honour – Officer Cadet Simon Lloyd Minshull Brown
- The Hennessy Trophy and Philip Sassoon Memorial Prize – Officer Cadet Yasmin Jean Martin
- The BAE Systems Trophy – Officer Cadet Adam Rosbottom
- The MacRobert Prize – Officer Cadet Simon Lloyd Minshull Brown
- The Group Captain Williams Memorial Trophy – Officer Cadet Samantha Yasmin Nazif
- The Warrant Officer Bill Torrance Trophy – Officer Cadet Yasmin Jean Martin
- The RAF Club Prize – Officer Cadet Matthew Hughes
- The Overseas Students’ Prize – Officer Cadet Muhammad Asfar
- The Sarah Moland Memorial Prize – Officer Cadet Thomas Ainscow
- Fly Past – Typhoon – 41 Sqn RAF Coningsby
