Woman attacked with hammer in Lincoln
Officers are asking for anyone with footage to come forward
We are appealing for dashcam, doorbell and CCTV footage which may have captured an assault that is reported to have left the victim with injuries to her face and body.
Officers were called to multiple reports that a man was behaving in an aggressive way towards a woman in the uphill area of Lincoln at 9.26am yesterday morning (6 February).
It was reported that the victim, a woman in her 30s, was punched repeatedly to the face and body before being struck with the butt of the hammer.
The altercation was reported to have started in Longdales Road area at around 9am before moving to Auborn Avenue.
Residents in the Longdales Road area and passers by in Auborn Avenue called to report the incident. Officers attended the scene but the suspect had left the area.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and is being supported by officers.
We would like to ask people who live, work, or were travelling through the area between 9am and 9.30am yesterday (6 February) to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.
We arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the incident just after 9.30pm last night following proactive patrols by Response officers.
He was arrested on suspicion on actual bodily harm, and he remains in police custody.
He was also arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with unrelated offences.
If you can help with our enquiries, please contact [email protected] or call 07795003100 quoting incident number 81 of 6 February.
