Stack: Virtual tour shows new leisure complex coming to Lincoln this year

Computer images show what a new £3 million leisure and entertainment complex will look like at Lincoln’s St Marks Shopping Centre when it opens this summer.

STACK has been granted permission to replace the former St Marks Railway Station and Argos store in Lincoln with a brand new ambitious leisure complex.

It will boast ten street food outlets, five bars, a coffee shop, roof terrace, central plaza area and a stage for live performances within a large-scale hospitality venue.

Work has already begun to strip out the existing unit and create the 2,000 capacity venue, with a view to open it by the end of this summer.

To build excitement for the development, the scheme’s developers and organisers, Daniel Group, has issued a host of CGI images and a walkthrough video to show potential customers what STACK will look like.

It will be the latest complex under the STACK blanket across the UK, following the success of its container village in Sunderland.

Lincoln will be the only proposed site not situated in the North East so far, with other locations in Middlesbrough, Durham and Carlisle suggested for next year.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group, is delighted to be able to give a taste of what STACK Lincoln will look like when completed.

“These new designs show what people can expect when the development is complete and what an exciting addition to the city it will be,” he said.

“We know from experience how much STACK appeals to people of all ages and we look forward to replicating the success we have had at other sites in Lincoln.”

Valerie Johnson, Centre Manager at St Marks Shopping Centre, said: “The plans for STACK are incredibly exciting and show what a fantastic addition this will be to St Marks.

“This concept is completely new to the city and will offer a unique experience for not only the people in Lincoln but the surrounding areas as well.”

