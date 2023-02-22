Work begins as former Lincoln Monsoon set to become Wendy’s
Chain returns to the UK after 20 years
Work has started to refurbish a Lincoln High Street unit for the arrival of American restaurant chain Wendy’s.
Square Burgers Ltd, which runs the restaurant chain, previously applied to the City of Lincoln Council for permissions to change the shop front, and gain advertising consent for the former Monsoon shop at 195 Lincoln High street.
Monsoon entered administration in 2020 and announced the closure of its Lincoln branch along with over 30 others.
Workers have been seen inside the building this week and barriers were put up outside.
In 2021, Wendy’s announced that it would be returning to the UK after a 20 year absence with 400 new restaurants, potentially creating 12,000 jobs nationwide.
Documents previously submitted to the city council said: “This site is part of a nationwide programme in delivering new units, a number of which are now open and trading successfully.”
The shop front advertising will include the traditional Wendy’s face logo and wave, alongside the phrase “Quality Burgers since 1969”.
The documents also note that the rest of the facade will “remain unchanged” except for the installation of aluminium glazed doors and frame in line with the chain’s standard finish and colour pallet.
