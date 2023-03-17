17-year-old boy dies following Scunthorpe crash
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 17-year-old boy has sadly died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on Brumby Common Lane, Scunthorpe on Thursday 9 March.
It was reported a silver Ford Fiesta was travelling west along Brumby Common Lane at around 10pm before it was in collision with a tree.
The driver and three passengers were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, however in the early hours of this morning (Monday 20 March) the driver sadly died in hospital.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
We are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or for anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line, quoting log 501 of 9 March.
