Girl, 12, missing from Louth home
Have you seen Jennifer?
Update: Jennifer has now been found safe and well
We are appealing for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Jennifer was reported missing from her home in Louth this morning.
She is described as 5’1, with dark curly hair and of mixed ethnic background, wearing a grey coat, black leggings, black adidas trainers with neon pink laces and carrying a Vans branded leopard print rucksack.
If you believe you have seen Jennifer, or you have any information to help us find her, please call 101 with incident reference number 51 of 20 March. You can also email [email protected].
