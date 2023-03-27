27-year-old man arrested after Lincoln woman murdered

A murder investigation has been launched following the report of a concern for the welfare of a 26-year-old woman at Shuttleworth House, Lincoln. A 27-year-old local man was arrested yesterday (25 March) on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Searches linked to this investigation are ongoing in the Bassingham area.

We are appealing for anyone in the Bassingham area to consider and review their dash cam footage, doorbell footage and CCTV between the hours of 12 noon on Friday 24 March and 4 pm on Saturday 25 March in case they have captured anything of significance. Similarly, we would like to appeal generally to anyone with information that they believe could assist our investigation.

Please call 101 with incident reference 462 of 24 March or visit our Major Incident Public Portal, where you can report information or upload your footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt said, “There will be an increased Police presence in the areas of Shuttleworth House and Bassingham whilst we continue our enquiries.

“We are engaging with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support.

“We will be working within the communities affected to seek relevant information and reassure the public that we will do all in our power to thoroughly and diligently investigate the full circumstances of this incident. We would urge anyone who has any information or footage, that could support this investigation, to get in touch.”