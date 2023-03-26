Murder investigation launched in Lincoln

A local golf club is having to spend hundreds of pounds regularly repairing holes in its fairways, believed to be dug up by illegal ‘bottle diggers’.

Carholme Golf Club in Lincoln says it has been plagued by the issue for a number of years now, claiming people come to dig up the fairways in search for bottles multiple times each year.

It has been suggested that the bottle diggers are searching for Victorian bottles of potential value, as many believe the golf course was built on a former 19th century hospital site.

Bottle digging is an obscure hobby which sees people flock to an area and dig up the surface in search of items underground that date back potentially hundreds of years.

The fairways at Carholme Golf Club have been ransacked by people pursuing this sometimes dangerous hobby.

It has affected golf players, the club itself, and people who use the land for dog walks or running routes.

Sections of the fairways were again destroyed overnight this week, with ‘bottle diggers’ leaving mounds of mud and holes that are up to four feet deep in the surface, the golf club says.

The land is council-owned, leased out to Carholme Golf Club, and the club says it has regularly requested the help of the council on this issue – but so far it is to no avail.

If the golf club were to want to dig a hole, such as a new bunker, they would require council permission, so the question is being asked as to how this behaviour can be allowed on common land.

They feel it quantifies as criminal damage, and costs the club around £300 to repair each time it happens.

The club has now been left with no other option but to implement regular surveillance of the area throughout the night, as well as installing cameras to capture anyone committing the offence in future.

A spokesperson from the golf club has said: “Golfers are not the only users of the facility. Dog walkers, bird watchers, runners and ramblers use it too.

“The dig left large holes that are quite deep, lots of broken glass and pottery strewn all over – which is a hazard to wildlife, and the public.

“The digs are carried out in the middle of the night, highlighting that the diggers know it is illegal.

“Carholme Golf Club are scaling up their security of the site in conjunction with the police and council.

“Wildlife 4k hidden cameras are going to be installed, with random surveillance taking place over night.

“The club will prosecute anyone caught digging and causing criminal damage to the facility.”

Lincolnshire Police has said that “all proportionate lines of enquiry have been explored” and have closed the investigation.

A spokesperson from the force said the damage was believed to have happened at some point between 8pm on March 22 and 7am on March 23.

They said: “The victim has been updated with the decision not to continue with the investigation.”

City of Lincoln Council have been contacted for comment.

