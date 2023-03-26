Murder investigation launched in Lincoln
We are conducting enquiries at Shuttleworth House and Bassingham
Police have launched a murder investigation following the report of an incident at Shuttleworth House, Lincoln.
A 27-year-old local man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Searches linked to this ongoing investigation are taking place in the Bassingham area where items are currently being recovered from the river.
We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so.
Incident reference 462 of the 24 March