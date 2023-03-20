Bangers & Fizz Quiz raises over £2k for Lincolnshire hospitals charity

Winning team All the Fives took home the title for 2023

The fourth annual Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz, organised by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law, Visual Print & Design and Epix Media, took place on Friday, March 17, raising over £2,000.

Almost 150 people attended the speed quiz at The Drill in Lincoln on March 17, complete with a fizz reception and a two course meal of sausages and mash with veg, plus dessert.

The event was in aid of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, who provide support for NHS staff.

Over £2,000 was raised on the night, meaning vital funds could be donated to the charity which has supported projects including:

Funding a Sensory Room at Pilgrim Hospital Boston.

Purchasing a new MRI Scanner for the people of Louth

Wedding boxes for end of life patients.

Teddy bears for babies on the neonatal unit.

Some great prizes were raffled including hampers, experience days and a Lincoln City Football Club shirt, signed by the first team players.

Gary Burr, Community & Corporate Relationship Manager said: “It was a great fun-filled evening on Friday and thank you so much for supporting United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity. Every £ will make a difference to our staff and patients at our local hospitals.

“A special mention to The Lincolnite for choosing to support us as their charity partner for the evening.”

Thank you to businesses donating raffle prizes, including: Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company, The Tower Hotel, Lincoln Holiday Retreat, Lincolnshire Co-op, Lincoln City FC, Active Arena, Curves Lincoln, Oldrids & Downtown, Beauty Secrets Clinic, David Lloyd, Natureland Seal Sanctuary, PALS Battalion, The Drill, British Hamper Company, The Old Bakery and Engine Shed.

Quizmaster Ronnie Byrne hosted the fun interactive competition, which was won by Streets Accountants, who also won a case of Prosecco for their top knowledge in music, film and television, food, as well as general trivia.

This was followed by a round of Drag Bingo by Lincoln’s famous Celine Begone with Lincoln Holiday Retreats taking the top prize for a full house.

The night didn’t stop there, with live music rounding of the evening.

Katrina Burrill, Partnerships Director at Stonebow Media, said: “Moving to the Drill for our fourth event allowed us to bring even more people together to support this fantastic charity.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported, helping make the evening the resounding success that it was.”

