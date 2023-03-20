Man arrested in Grimsby murder investigation

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Grimsby.

We were called to reports of an altercation on Macaulay Way in Grimsby at around 12.30am this morning (Monday 20 March). Upon attending, a man was found to have suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sadly, the man died from his injuries shortly afterwards and we have now opened a murder investigation.

The victim’s family are currently being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this sad time.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody whilst officers carry out their enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Nicola Burnett said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause concern and worry for residents in the local community, however I would like to offer reassurance that this is thought to be an isolated incident.

“A scene guard is currently in place, and those living in the area will see an increased police presence over the coming days whilst we carry out enquiries. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.

“If you have any information that may assist with our enquiries, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident, I would ask you to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 7 of 20 March.

“If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

