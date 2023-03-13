Bid to end residents’ school parking ‘suffering’ with new rules

Further changes across the county approved

Residents outside a Grantham school have been “suffering” during pick-up and drop-off times, a councillor has said.

Councillors voted to bring in waiting restrictions and mandatory school keep clear markings in the vicinity of St Anne’s Church of England Primary School.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulations Committee were told on Monday that the extent of parking in Croft Drive and Harrowby Road was causing difficulties for residents.

Ward Councillor Adam Stokes, who brought the issue to members, said: “I’ve seen myself the problems that they are suffering during school drop off and pick-up time with cars parked over their driveways, blocking junctions, and parking anywhere else they can.

“These cars can stay there for a long period of time, they are dumping rubbish, they’re dumping all sorts of things around on Croft Drive and I believe that this is the best solution for the residents.”

The keep clear markings will be visible at both entrances to the school, while further 24 hour restrictions will take place at the junctions of Harrowby Road with St Anne’s Street, Stuart Street, Bridge Street and St Vincent’s Street to enhance visibility.

During the same meeting, members also enhanced existing restrictions outside a school in Marston which were originally approved in 2020.

Officers said that further issues had arisen and latest proposals aimed to restrict on street car parking where the carriageway was narrowest on Stonepit Lane to protect private accesses.

Traffic on School Lane will also be relocated to maintain traffic flow.

The speed limit for a village road was also reduced to 30mph during the meeting on Monday.

The B1188 is currently a 40mph as it passes through Blankney, however, the parish council had requested it be reduced following concerns.

There had been two reported injury accidents within the stretch of road within the past five years.

Lastly, in Lincoln, parking permit bays outside three properties on Belle Vue Terrace were removed after residents raised concerns that vehicles were obstructing access to their driveways.

A 27-signature petition against the plans was received, however, councillors overruled the objections.

