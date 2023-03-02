CCTV to be installed at Usher Gallery after Nazi graffiti

CCTV will be installed at the Usher Gallery and Temple Gardens following a spate of offensive graffiti.

Photos of the graffiti include pornographic symbols, Nazi iconography and perceived misogynistic comments.

Councillor Mark Storer told the City of Lincoln Council Full Council that he had repeatedly reported incidents over the past year.

“Whilst officers have responded quickly, the repeated clean up operation is an ongoing cost to the taxpayer and unpleasant for residents and tourists,” he said.

“Does the executive member agree with me that CCTV is necessary to detect and deter criminal damage in Temple Gardens?”

Councillor Bob Bushell, the authority’s Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place, said the site was managed by Lincolnshire County Council, but that city officers had been working with them to deter future attacks.

“Officers are in the advanced stages of installation of CCTV now to offer some protection for both the gallery and the temple building itself,” he said.

He added: “Graffiti that is carried out without permission is not art, it is vandalism and as a city council we take it very seriously.

“Offensive graffiti when reported is removed within 24 hours remaining as possible.

“It is a criminal offence under Section One of criminal defence act 1971 and the perpetrators are subject to prosecution.”

Councillor Storer told Local Democracy Reporters that some of the graffiti, which was reported between May 2022 and February 2023, was “extremely offensive”.

“If we are keen to promote our green spaces and attractions to residents and visitors, then they should be in reasonable order,” he said.

“The area has become unpleasant especially for those with young families and I believe that additional CCTV would not only serve as a deterrent and be cost saving in the long term, but would also allow the Council to identify those responsible.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council confirmed the graffiti had been cleaned up.

James Sharples, cultural manager at Lincolnshire County Council said: “When we find graffiti on the Usher Gallery, we get it removed as soon as possible.

“We are working with the City of Lincoln Council to support more CCTV being installed in the area to help deter anti-social behaviour in Temple Gardens.

“We also work with the local policing team, and colleges and schools in the area to try and identify perpetrators.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now