Delays after crash on A15 near Metheringham junction
Slow moving traffic
Update: Police said both male drivers were taken to hospital to be assessed. The road was closed until the cars were recovered at around 10am.
A collision on the A15 just before the junction for Metheringham is causing delays on Thursday morning.
An eyewitness said traffic has been slow moving and the queue goes back at least a mile.
The collision involved an Alfa Romeo and a BMW.
Traffic is moving slowly through. Police and ambulance crews are on the scene at the time of publishing.
