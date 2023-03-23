Former Thin Lizzy manager opens record shop in Stamford

In his old London shop his customers included Bob Dylan

The former manager of the famous rock band Thin Lizzy has opened a record shop in Stamford.

Ted Carroll will sell his collection of over 50,000 vinyls that he’s built up over the years – all in the name of charity.

Rock On Records was opened earlier this month on All Saints’ Street in Stamford, named after Ted’s shop of the same name in Camden in the 1970s-1990s.

Back in his London shop, he attracted some of music’s biggest names as customers, including Bob Dylan who he said bought “a whole bunch of Gospel albums”.

On his latest venture in Lincolnshire, Ted told BBC Look North: “Most of the stock comes from my own personal collection or wholesale stock that I had left over from the shop.

“So, we’re just turning it into cash and distributing it to specific charities, mainly to support refugees and homeless.”

