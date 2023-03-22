Driver and passenger in their 80s seriously injured in Mini crash

We are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle left the road and ended up in a field off the A15 near Ingham.

We were called to reports that a black Mini Cooper had left the road at around 11am on 12 March. The driver and passenger, both in their 80s, suffered serious injuries in the collision and were treated at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

The road was closed at Caneby Corner for several hours while initial enquiries were carried out, and as part of our ongoing investigation, we are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision who we haven’t spoken with to come forward.

We are keen for anyone who was travelling along the A15 in the direction of Lincoln towards Caenby Corner to check dashcam footage and see whether they captured a black Mini Cooper in the moments leading up to the collision, or the collision itself.

We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a green vehicle which we believe may have been behind the car which left the road.

If you can help with our enquiries, please email PC Chris Hearn on [email protected] quoting incident number 147 of 12 March.