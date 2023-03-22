Jobs at risk as Lincoln Morrisons cuts down on takeaway food

Over a dozen jobs are under review at Lincoln Morrisons after changes to the Market Kitchen takeaway food counter.

The Tritton Road supermarket counters offer fresh pizza, pies, pasta and vegan food for shoppers.

Morrisons now plans to streamline its Lincoln offering, meaning less food will be prepared in the store.

Staff were told about the changes late last week, and one told the Lincolnite they face pay cuts if they choose to remain at the store in different positions.

Morrisons says they will aim to help affected staff find alternate jobs at the supermarket.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Our Market Kitchen proposition continues to play an important role in Morrisons as we look to modernise our Market Street offer.

“At the moment, Market Kitchens vary quite considerably from store to store and so we have taken the decision to streamline the menu and colleague structure in our Lincoln store.

“We’re going to be introducing some new products where we’ve seen gaps in the market and the number of pay points will be reduced as well as the amount of preparation required in store.

“These changes do regrettably mean some jobs are at risk. We will do all we can to help the colleagues who are affected by these changes as they enter a period of consultation and hope to find them alternative opportunities within Morrisons.”

