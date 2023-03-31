Easter holidays family activities in Lincolnshire

Plenty going on in Lincolnshire this Easter

It’s the Easter school holidays, which means parents have the question of how to keep children entertained without resorting to mountains of chocolate.

Thankfully, in Lincolnshire there are many events running through the Easter holidays for all the family, from egg hunting to riding an iconic steam locomotive.

Here are some of the family activities across Lincolnshire which you could enjoy over the school holidays:

Rand Farm Easter Extravaganza

Described as Lincolnshire’s first immersive Easter experience, Rand Farm has recruited none other than the Easter Bunny itself, along with a few helpers, for an event to remember this year.

Running from March 25 until April 17, the Easter Extravaganza will see a cast of seasonal characters teach kids about Easter, as well as rabbits, chocolate and much more.

Every child with a ticket will be given a free Easter egg, and included in your admission is access to the animals on the farm, the soft play area, tractor rides and much more across the farm.

Tickets vary from £7.50 to £13.95 for adults and £4.50 to £16.95 for children, with tickets available via the Rand Farm Park website.

Lincoln Castle’s Enchanted Magical Quest

The resident wizard at Lincoln Castle needs your help with a new magical spell!

Lincoln Castle invites you to find the mythical creatures located within the grounds, while also following clues to solve the puzzle and win a reward.

It costs £2 for this family-friendly event, which runs daily between 10am and 5pm from April 1 to April 16.

Easter at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway

You and your family could go on a nostalgic trip along the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway this Easter, as the steam locomotive prepares for more journeys.

On Saturday, April 8, a regular steam train timetable will take place, but the two days after that will see an Easter egg hunt and guaranteed gift for children who board the steam train.

You can take photos with the steam locomotive, take part in the Ludborough Station Clue Trail or check out the play area after your journey on the iconic train, which departs hourly between 10.45am and 3.45pm.

Tickets cost £9 for adults, £7 for senior citizens, £5 for children or £25 for a family pass, and can be bought from the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway ticket office.

Uncle Henry’s Eggstravaganza

Perhaps a visit Uncle Henry’s is on the cards during the Easter holidays, as the farm shop invites you behind its garden wall for a special event.

Easter eggs are hidden around the venue, including at the maze, and the Easter Bunny will be there to play crazy golf and bounce on the jumping pillow.

Uncle Henry’s Easter Eggstravaganza runs daily from April 1 to April 17, costing £5 per person or free admission for under 2’s.

IBCC Teddy Bear’s Picnic

Families across Lincolnshire are invited to the International Bomber Command Centre this Easter for a classic World War Two tradition.

Children evacuated during WW2 were only allowed to take one toy with them and many airmen had toy mascots with them, so the IBCC will bring these two facts together for an exciting picnic event.

The free teddy bear’s picnic allows people to bring their own toy or mascot, while also taking part in a range of outdoor activities – including a costume contest between everyone’s mascots.

This event takes place between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, April 8 at the International Bomber Command Centre by Canwick Hill in Lincoln.

The Wizard of Oz at New Theatre Royal

New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s Easter production this year is the Wizard of Oz, but it has a special guest star this year in the form of local celebrity pooch Pumpkin, who is paralysed from the back half of her body.

Pumpkin is a West Highland Terrier with a heartbreaking tale of woe, but her disability has become the source of tens of thousands of pounds being raised for charity, as well as a new community group for other disabled pups.

Her stock has risen to the point of being cast in the upcoming New Theatre Royal production, which you can catch in Lincoln this Easter.

The Wizard of Oz runs from April 5 to April 12, starring NTR regulars and even Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle, with tickets available from the New Theatre Royal website.

