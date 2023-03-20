Elderly woman’s house burgled while attending husband’s funeral

Her late husband’s wedding ring was among the items stolen

Several items of jewellery were stolen from a house in Bassingham while a woman in her 70s attended the funeral of her late husband.

We are launching an urgent appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us following the burglary, in Bakers Lane, between 1.15pm and 8.30pm on Friday (17 March).

Among the items taken was the wedding ring of the victim’s husband.

Burglars also took jewellery including gold necklaces, bracelets, rings, cash and a pouch coloured gold, silver, purple and brown.

The victim is understandably very upset that items of particular sentimental value have been taken, and we are urging anyone with information – even the smallest detail – to contact us as it may help our investigation.

If you have information, or dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch.

Call DC Rachel Evans on 07900 714452, quoting Incident 164 of 18 March.

Email [email protected] putting “Incident 164 of 18 March” in the Subject line.

putting “Incident 164 of 18 March” in the Subject line. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

