Electrical failure disrupts Lincolnshire LNER routes

Disruption likely to last into afternoon

UPDATE 12:20pm – LNER has confirmed that this issue has now been resolved.

Rail passengers in Lincolnshire have been warned to expect disruption after an electricity supply failure on a route between Doncaster and Retford.

Electrical supply has failed between Grantham and Newark, according to Network Rail.

This was first reported at 8am on Friday and is anticipated to continue until around 2pm, with delays of up to 40 minutes expected for some trains.

Routes across Lincolnshire, including at Newark North Gate and Grantham, are being affected by this, and passengers are being asked for patience while the issue is resolved.

Some trains to York have been cancelled, while others are either not assigned platforms yet or are expected to be delayed.

LNER passengers can use their ticket on Thameslink and Great Northern services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross at no extra cost, if applicable.

It is currently being investigated.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.