Evacuation at Fantasy Island restaurants after fire
One staff member receiving medical treatment
Fantasy Island buildings have been evacuated following a fire.
A staff member is receiving medical treatment.
The Ingoldmells theme park reported the fire in one of the restaurants at around 1.30pm.
All indoor facilities will remain closed for the rest of the day, although the outdoor rides will remain open as normal.
Pictures and videos on social media show smoke coming from one of the buildings.
A statement posted on social media by the theme park says: “This afternoon at approximately 13:30 a fire broke out inside one of our tenants’ eateries.
“A member of the Fantasy Island team is currently being treated by medical professionals. No other members of staff, tenants or public were affected.
Fantasy Island is currently on fire or something pic.twitter.com/sTDodDeytQ
— The Flume Unplugged (@The_FlumeAT) March 18, 2023
“The fire service responded quickly and have extinguished the fire. They are currently assessing the situation alongside other emergency services.
“Whilst this was the only unit affected we have evacuated our indoor facilities as a precautionary measure, though, they will now remain closed for the rest of the day due to smoke.
“All outdoor rides will remain open until 5pm this evening.”
