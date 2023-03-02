Evidence being gathered over asylum seeker hotel breaches

Officers at East Lindsey District Council are building a case for potential action against hotels which have been used as hostels for asylum seekers.

The council believes the government has unlawfully changed the use of the hotels against planning policy and has not applied or obtained the right permissions for the uses.

The council has previously written to the Home Office, suggesting it could pursue a judicial review against the continued use.

Authority leader Councillor Craig Leyland said he had received a response from the government

He told a Full Council meeting on Wednesday: “We did write to the Secretary of State and we have had a response.

“We are now compiling evidence in respect of the planning issues that that response points us towards and we will be gathering evidence to potentially take enforcement action against those hotels.”

However, he said the move would not be a short-term fix and would require “lots” of evidence.

He also warned that “the implications of taking actions will have to also be considered”, implying that this could include financial impacts.

The comments follow the “Enough is Enough” march through Skegness on Saturday which was co-ordinated by far-right organisation The Patriotic Alternative.

Around 300 people took part declaring their opposition to a government initiative to house up to 500 asylum seekers and refugees at hotels in seaside town while their applications are processed.

To date, five hotels in the prime tourist area of Skegness have been procured for hostel use by the government with a number of others also dotted elsewhere in the county.

The move has led to concern from residents about the impact on the tourism economy alongside fear-mongering that crime will rise – although Lincolnshire Police have denied that figures have increased.

There is, however, counter-concerns that genuine worries are being muddied by hate speech and racism as far right groups seize the opportunity to spread their message.

Skegness MP Matt Warman has condemned some groups of “shamelessly exploiting” people.

