Appeal after man dies in collision near Gainsborough
It involved a white van and a Mini Cooper
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, especially from an HGV driver, following a collision in which a male driver sadly died.
The collision, reported to us at 3.14pm today (1 March) happened on Pilham Lane, between Pilham and Corringham. This is a road off the A631, east of Gainsborough.
It involved two vehicles: a white Ford Transit van and a grey Mini Cooper. The driver of the Mini, a man in his 50s from the Scunthorpe area, sadly died. Both the driver and passenger in the van sustained minor injuries.
The road remains closed while emergency services attend the scene.
We are now seeking any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage, to contact us. In particular, we are aware of an HGV driver who stopped at the scene and who may have dashcam footage, but who left before police arrived. This driver may hold important information that could help our investigation.
If you can help us, please contact 101 quoting Incident 227 of 1 March, or email [email protected]