Fairytale £1.7m home with 10 bedrooms for sale in Grantham village

Could this be your happily ever after home?

A fairytale-like detached house with 10 bedrooms is on the market in a village near Grantham for £1,775,000.

Heydour House is Grade II listed and dates from 1857, and even has a tennis court and treehouse.

The property in Heydour boasts six reception rooms and five bathrooms, while the kitchen has a large central island and an oil-fired Aga and adjoins a light and spacious family living area.

The principal bedroom on the first floor occupies one side of the house and is over 30 feet in length with built in cupboards and an en-suite shower room

There are a further four bedrooms on the first floor, as well as two bathrooms and a separate toilet. There are also four more bedrooms on the second floor.

The approach to the property is from the south via two gated entrances, with the main one having electronically operated wrought iron gates.

There is a separate outhouse to the southwest of the house offering potential flexibility of use as either a home office, annexe, or games room.

On the ground floor there is a large reception room, with further office/bedroom space on the first floor leading to a kitchen and toilet.

The remainder of the building consists of two garages, a storeroom and log store, and adjacent are two dog kennels, a woodshed and a store.

Outside the front of the house is an evergreen Holm Oak, while the property listing describes “beautifully kept gardens” around the house which amount to around 3.4 acres.

There is also further paddock land and stabling potentially available by separate negotiation.

To the south, and beyond the conservatory, is a formal garden, while to the rear there is a lawned area bordered with beech and yew hedging.

Beyond this, stone steps lead down to a central fountain. There is also a mature orchard with a summer house.

Hidden beyond a yew hedge to the east is a hard court tennis court and an adjacent treehouse.

The property is being marketed by Strutt & Parker – view the full listing here.

See more of the photo gallery below:

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.