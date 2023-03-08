Police hunt ram-raiders who smashed up Louth Co-op

A van ploughed through the front of the shop

The Lincolnshire Co-op store on Newbridge Hill in Louth has been left in rubble following a ram raid incident overnight.

People living in the area said culprits targeted the food store in the early hours of Wednesday, March 8, ploughing a large van into the front of the building.

Three offenders made off with ATM cash containers and fled the scene in a black saloon car.

The van has been abandoned in the shop car park.

The storefront has been left a wreckage, with thousands of pounds of damage caused.

Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews attended.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “We are investigating a ram-raid at Lincolnshire Co-operative in Newbridge Hill, Louth.

“Our officers attended after we received a report at 2.10am today, Wednesday 8 March.

“We believe a van, left at the scene, was used to ram the ATM and the cash containers were removed.

“Three offenders made off with the cash containers in a black saloon type car. These offenders are outstanding, and investigations are ongoing.”

We are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, or anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us on 101, quoting incident 23 of 8 March.