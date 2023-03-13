Family-run DIY shop in Lincoln closing after more than 50 years

A popular family-run DIY store in Lincoln will close later this month after serving the city for more than half a century.

Spurr’s DIY is an established family business located on Newark Road which started in 1968 and is owned by Brian and Ann Spurr.

The shop will officially close on Friday, March 31 and has been holding various sales recently including, most recently, 30% off everything.

On its website, Spurr’s DIY says “our friendly and knowledgable staff are always on hand to offer advice and their thoughts on any project you are undertaking wherever possible”.

People expressed their sadness about the shop’s closure in various social media groups, including Julian White who said: “I’ve been going there for years which dates back to visits with my dad as a kid. Will be sadly missed. An honest trader but all good people deserve a happy retirement.”

Paddy Driscoll said: “Such a pity – I chose them over any other DIY shop every time – somehow they always had EXACTLY what you wanted at sensible prices.

“None of the shelf after shelf of the cheap plastic tat that fills the shelves of the big stores.”

Mark Bowler added: “Such an excellent service over the years, always polite and friendly and helpful service. Happy retirement to Brian and family, wishing you all the best.”

