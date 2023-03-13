CCTV appeal after assault outside Louth pub
It took place near the Pack Horse
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image who we believe might be able to help us with our enquiries into an assault in Louth.
We received an allegation that an assault had taken place outside the Pack Horse pub in Eastgate, Louth at around 11.30pm on 18 February.
Since then we have been following a number of lines of enquiry and now believe that a public appeal on social media could help with our investigation.
We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist with our enquiries or anyone who can help with the man’s identity.
Please contact Sergeant Darren Christie by email at [email protected] or call 101 and ask to be put through to him. Please quote incident number 296 of 18 February.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
