Family’s charity skydive in memory of much-loved Lincoln dad

Four members of a Lincoln family will take on a charity skydive for Cancer Research UK this weekend in memory of “the most genuine gentleman you can imagine”.

Builder and father-of-three Ryan Pettefer, 40, was a real family man who loved spending time with his wife Kirsty and his children – Isla, 11, Charlie, 8, and Louie, 6.

Sadly, Ryan died on May 15 last year after a battle with cancer. After reminiscing about Ryan over a few beers one night, the family decided on an exhilarating fundraising challenge.

His dad Lee Pettefer, 61, sister Donna, 39, brother Scott, 37, and brother-in-law Nathan Berger, 42, will jump out of a plane at 15,000 feet with strangers strapped to their backs at Skydive Hibaldstow on Saturday, April 1.

They have so far raised over £1,100 and all proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK.

Nathan built up a close bond with his brother-in-law Ryan during the 25 years they knew each other and he told The Lincolnite: “He was a family man.

“He was a very principled guy and somebody who stuck by people and helped them out. He was the most genuine gentleman you can imagine.

“They are the closest family and have big family gatherings. You would be hard pressed to find a closer family and he was a loving father, husband and brother.

“Most of what he did was family centric and building his home for his family. He enjoyed doing a lot of outdoor stuff, including biking and camping. He also loved sport and was a big Lincoln City and Liverpool fan, and loved Formula 1.”

Ahead of Saturday’s charity skydive, Nathan said: “We wanted to do something that was exhilarating. It’s been an immensely difficult year to everybody and you don’t know what’s around the corner, and we wanted to embrace the moment together.”

He added: “The jump will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Fools thought we may be, it’s not a joke.”

Cancer Research UK is a charity close to the family’s hearts.

On the fundraising page, they said: “Anyone who’s lost a relative or close friend, especially at such a young age, knows the grief and sense of loss that goes hand in hand with it.

“We can’t change or make sense of what’s happened but we can keep Ryan’s memory alive and play our small part to raise money for Cancer Research, in the hope that one day, this disease will no longer devastate families.”

Nathan added that he would like to say a “big thanks to everyone who has donated” and “anything anyone can give, however small, is fully appreciated”.

