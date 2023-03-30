Menu
17 seconds ago

Family’s charity skydive in memory of much-loved Lincoln dad

“The most genuine gentleman you can imagine”
Family-man Ryan Pettefer with his wife Kirsty and their children - Louie, 6, Charlie, 8, and Isla, 11.

Four members of a Lincoln family will take on a charity skydive for Cancer Research UK this weekend in memory of “the most genuine gentleman you can imagine”.

Builder and father-of-three Ryan Pettefer, 40, was a real family man who loved spending time with his wife Kirsty and his children – Isla, 11, Charlie, 8, and Louie, 6.

Sadly, Ryan died on May 15 last year after a battle with cancer. After reminiscing about Ryan over a few beers one night, the family decided on an exhilarating fundraising challenge.

His dad Lee Pettefer, 61, sister Donna, 39, brother Scott, 37, and brother-in-law Nathan Berger, 42, will jump out of a plane at 15,000 feet with strangers strapped to their backs at Skydive Hibaldstow on Saturday, April 1.

They have so far raised over £1,100 and all proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK.

Donations can be made here

Ryan having a laugh with his dad Lee.

Ryan with his brother-in-law Nathan Berger.

Nathan built up a close bond with his brother-in-law Ryan during the 25 years they knew each other and he told The Lincolnite: “He was a family man.

“He was a very principled guy and somebody who stuck by people and helped them out. He was the most genuine gentleman you can imagine.

“They are the closest family and have big family gatherings. You would be hard pressed to find a closer family and he was a loving father, husband and brother.

“Most of what he did was family centric and building his home for his family. He enjoyed doing a lot of outdoor stuff, including biking and camping. He also loved sport and was a big Lincoln City and Liverpool fan, and loved Formula 1.”

Ryan with his brother Scott.

Ryan with his sister Donna.

Ahead of Saturday’s charity skydive, Nathan said: “We wanted to do something that was exhilarating. It’s been an immensely difficult year to everybody and you don’t know what’s around the corner, and we wanted to embrace the moment together.”

He added: “The jump will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Fools thought we may be, it’s not a joke.”

Ryan loved watching football and is cheering on England with his son Louie.

Cancer Research UK is a charity close to the family’s hearts.

On the fundraising page, they said: “Anyone who’s lost a relative or close friend, especially at such a young age, knows the grief and sense of loss that goes hand in hand with it.

“We can’t change or make sense of what’s happened but we can keep Ryan’s memory alive and play our small part to raise money for Cancer Research, in the hope that one day, this disease will no longer devastate families.”

Ryan, 40, loved spending time with his family.

Nathan added that he would like to say a “big thanks to everyone who has donated” and “anything anyone can give, however small, is fully appreciated”.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.

Property For Sale To Let Commercial

3 bedroom Detached Bungalow
£250,000
4 bedroom Semi-Detached House
£1,250
4 bedroom Detached Bungalow
£485,000
2 bedroom Semi-Detached House
£159,950
3 bedroom Mid Terraced House
£124,950
3 bedroom Cottage
£385,000
Freehold Investment For Sale
£265,000
2 bedroom Mid Terraced House
£1,100
View more

Jobs + Add a job

Trainee Employment Solicitor

Lincs Law Employment Solicitors

Lincoln
Learning Support Assistants

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Lincoln
Teacher of English

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Lincoln
Teacher of Design and Technology

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Lincoln
Teacher of Mathematics

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Lincoln
Lecturer in Economics

Lincoln College Group

Lincoln
Marketing Officer

Lincoln College Group

Lincoln
Board Member – Lincolnshire Housing Partnership

AdWarrior

Grimsby
View more
56 mins ago

West Lindsey District Council Vice Chairman Roger Patterson
By Local Democracy Reporter

The councillor for Scampton has said the loss of a £300m redevelopment deal for RAF Scampton is “scandalous”.

Despite the Home Office’s plans to house migrants on the site being given the green light, West Lindsey District Council Vice Chairman Roger Patterson (Conservative) insists the site is “totally unsuitable”.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick made the long-awaited announcement during a House of Commons speech on Wednesday, confirming that up to 1,500 refugees would be housed in portacabins on the RAF base while they await processing.

The move has scuppered a £300 million “landmark deal” that would preserve, protect and enhance the site – creating thousands of jobs.

RAF Scampton | Photo: James Turner

In response to the news, Councillor Patterson told The Lincolnite: “We’ve already seen what the Ministry of Defence (MoD) does to communities in Lincolnshire and West Lindsey when they just pull out and the council is left to pick up the bills and pieces.

“It’s not even about asylum seekers, it could be scouts, it could be anybody. That site is not suitable.

“There are other sites available and to lose a £300 million investment for this is scandalous.

“I personally blame the Home Office, the civil servants and their incompetence and the ministers that go along with it. They should have sorted this out a long long time ago.”

He continued: “If we didn’t have this deal, I would not be sitting here arguing about anyone coming to that place if the camp was okay to house them.”

Save Our Scampton signs have started to appear in the area. | Image: Melanie & David Neham

While bitterly disappointed, the Tory councillor said he remains optimistic that the redevelopment could still happen in the future.

West Lindsey District Council says it is exploring all legal options to stop government plans.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said: “All parts of Government want to work closely with local authorities to mitigate the issues that will arise as a result of this site. There will be a significant package of support for his constituents.

“There will be specific protections for the unique heritage on the site. We do not intend to make any use of the historic buildings.”

1 hour ago

| Photo: Steve Smailes

At 6 pm last night (29 March), we were called with a report of a robbery of a teenage boy on North Warren Road in Gainsborough. The victim had his phone stolen and received minor injuries.

At 6.45 pm, a 15-year-old local boy was arrested. In the early hours of this morning, a second suspect was arrested. This was a local 13-year-old boy.

Both boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in police custody.

Incident 344 of 29 March refers.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.

+ More stories