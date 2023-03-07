Four arrests after man and teen assaulted near Spalding
They were both taken to hospital for treatment
Four people have been arrested in connection with a serious assault on two men.
Three males, aged 49, 21 and 17, and a woman, aged 35, were all arrested after we received a report of a fight in the street in Dean Close, Weston, Spalding, at 10.15pm on 6 March.
All four were arrested on suspicion of GBH and remain in custody. They will be questioned in due course.
The alleged victims, a teenager and a man in his 50s, suffered facial injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigations are ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident taking place, or anyone acting suspiciously, to contact us on 101, quoting incident 436 of 6 March.
