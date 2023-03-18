Grimsby family ready for campervan FA Cup trip to Brighton

The last three years have been considerably difficult on the hospitality industry and many venues in Lincoln have been forced to shut as a result.

With multiple lockdowns and a cost of living crisis that is still ongoing, many bars and pubs across the city have had no choice but to close their doors, in some cases for good.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Pubs across the country want to stay open and provide warm and welcoming spaces for their communities but soaring inflation and extortionate energy contracts are forcing many to close their doors.

“The past three years have been the toughest on memory for many pubs. First, multiple lockdowns and now a cost-of-doing-business crisis that shows no signs of letting up.

“Pubs are doing everything they can to make ends meet but many simply have nowhere left to turn, so if you can, please get out and support your local before it’s too late.”

Here’s our list of some of the standout closures from the last three years.

The West End Tap

Back in August 2021, plans to convert the beloved West End Tap into maisonettes, with a two-storey extension to the rear, sparked outcry from regulars.

The beloved venue on Newland Street West first shut during the COVID pandemic and management eventually informed locals that it would not be reopening even with lockdown restrictions being eased.

In response, concerned residents set up the “Keep the Tap Running” group as they applied for the pub to be an Asset of Community Value (ACV), allowing them a right to bid if the building goes up for sale.

While this ultimately stopped the plans from going ahead, the pub has still yet to be reopened.

The Tap & Spile

The Tap & Spile has closed a number of times over the last few years due to a revolving door of management.

The Stonegate brewery took over the pub on Hungate in 2022 but they made the decision to close it again after just one month after receiving a number of noise complaints.

It has since been taken over by Lincoln landlord Gordon Reeves, who worked as the General Manager at Dogma for five years before spending 13 years running the Prince of Wales Inn.

He’s promised to make The Tap & Spile “unrecognisable” for when it reopens under its original name The White Horse.

The Rogue Saint

Popular live music venue The Rogue Saint was first opened in 2015 but was put up for sale in 2020 on a £525,000 freehold.

The bar is another that closed in the wake of the COVID pandemic and despite offers being made, it has yet to be open.

Owner Jez Nash, who also runs The Straight and Narrow, said he wanted it to remain as a live music venue.

Widow Cullens Well

The Widow Cullens Well on Lincoln’s Steep Hill closed for the last time in October 2021 as its landlords confirmed in a statement on Google.

The statement read: “As of October 7, 2021 we will be closed permanently, unfortunately. Myself and Kaz and the rest of our family have loved the past two years and made some great friends and met some amazing people.

“We won’t be a million miles away running another pub, but the Widow Cullen’s Well will always have that special place in our hearts.”

It is believed the landlords have started running a new pub in Hull, although this has not been confirmed.

The Terrace

Just four months after rebranding under a new name, The Terrace in Lincoln has this week announced it has been forced into closure.

The venue with enviable views of Lincoln Cathedral has traded under many different names in recent years, including Cloud bar, Lincoln Tap & Kitchen, The Crafty Imp and Citadel.

The latest rebrand came in November last year, but owners have now been backed into a difficult decision due to the cost of living crisis.

Signs of the business struggling has been evident over the last few months as it hiked the cost of its bottom brunches to £35 in an effort to combat the rising costs of supply.

Revolution

In early 2020, the Revolution Bars Group announced that they were shutting two loss-making venues on Park Street in Lincoln and in Fallowfield as it tried to reduce its expenditure on rent.

In an emotional Facebook post on the Lincoln bar said: “We’re really sorry to tell you that we’ll be closing our doors today (Wednesday, January 22, 2020). You can still join us for one last cocktail tonight.

“Thanks for all of the crazy nights we’ll never remember and the moments we’ll never forget. If you want to share your best Revs memories, drop them below. Thanks for everything, it’s been amazing. Love, your Revs team.”

The space has since been reopened as Cognito by Ellie Pickles, 24, and her sister Zara, 21 who were amongst The Lincolnite’s Under 30 in 2021.

The Curiosity Shop

The Curiosity Shop first opened in 2017 but were forced to close in February last year as they were unable to renew their lease.

After announcing the news, Operations Director David Nejrup said: “We’ve loved every second of trading in this unique spot and hope we have provided something a little different for the good folk of Lincoln.

“We’re hugely dissapointed to be closing our doors after what has been a successful and enjoyable five years despite the challenges of COVID-19.”

The space has since been taken over by popular cocktail bar franchise Be At One.

The Original Bierkeller

Situated on Silver Street, The Original Bierkeller brought a slice of German culture to Lincoln and was a favourite amongst late night revellers in the town.

Lincolnshire Co-op own the building, and JD Wetherspoon PLC, who were the previous tenants, sublet it to Harewood Group Ltd, trading as Bierkeller.

JD Wetherspoon PLC exercised the right to bring that tennancy to an end in October 2020, leaving Bierkeller to try and sort one a new one with Lincolnshire Co-Op, but an agreed could not be reached.

Silvergate Leisure LTD said it was “heartbroken to hear about the closure” and in turn opened its own Authentic Bierkeller venue over the road from the original premises – on the bottom floor of the Moka nightclub.

