International aircraft soar above Lincolnshire in RAF training exercise
Exercise Cobra Warrior continues
Footage has been posted of international airforces conducting stunning training exercises from RAF Waddington.
The Finish and Indian Air Forces are amongst those taking part in Operation Cobra Warrior.
F/A-18 Hornets and Indian Mirage 2000s were filmed soaring just below cloud level after taking off from the Lincolnshire RAF base.
Over 70 aircraft are taking part in the three-week training exercise, which ends on Friday.
🇫🇮🤝🇮🇳
The Finnish Air Force and the Indian Air Force @IAF_MCC are training together for the first time as a part of the multinational air operations of the #CobraWarrior23 exercise.
Both 🇫🇮 F/A-18 Hornets and 🇮🇳 Mirage 2000s are deployed to @RAFWaddington. #ilmavoimat #iaf pic.twitter.com/gcLtlsKQF9
— Ilmavoimat (@FinnishAirForce) March 21, 2023
Indian, Belgian, Finnish, Saudi Arabian and NATO personnel have joined their British counterparts for the exercise.
No weaponry is used, but air forces are able to share the latest strategies and tactics at the world-class training facility.
Saudi Arabia is flying six Typhoons which are based at RAF Coningsby.
Chris Whitechurch, the Officer Commanding at RAF Waddington, previous told the Lincolnite that Cobra Warrior is a “great opportunity to showcase what the Air Force can do.”
Group Captain Jim Calvert, in charge of the operations and training division for Cobra Warrior, said the other teams have brought “vibrancy” to the exercise and hopes it can “improve operability across the board.”
Air forces from warmer climates received a surprise when exercises were cancelled due to snow showers, leaving aircraft on the runway.
The Lincolnite was able to see the aircraft up close, despite the weather.
