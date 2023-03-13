Job adverts taken down for Scampton migrant camp
Serco was looking for Housing Officers
Serco appears to have paused recruitment at the Scampton migrant camp, just days after beginning.
The job adverts for Housing Officers were posted Wednesday, March 8.
However, the listing on Indeed expired on Saturday.
The website says that this could be due to Serco reviewing applications.
The adverts were posted before the plans were officially announced for up to 1500 asylum seekers to be housed at the former airbase base.
It isn’t known whether the reason is due to sufficient numbers of job applications for the roles being received, as there is no indication of the Home Office changing course.
Serco, the contractor responsible for housing asylum seekers, has been contacted about this.
The Housing Officer roles are listed as temporary, although there’s no indication of how long this would last.
Successful applicants would be required to “ensure that your allocated hotel is safe, habitable, fit for purpose and fully equipped”, and that occupants “comply with conditions of their support”.
West Lindsey District Council had very different plans for the site, with hopes for a £300m investment.
The ‘landmark deal’ would create heritage, business, aerospace, space and aviation technology and education opportunities, and potentially deliver thousands of highly-skilled jobs.
Work was originally expected to start later this year, although the Home Office’s migrant camp plans will delay this.
The chairman of Scampton Holdings Ltd, which was to deliver the project, warned last week it could be “totally scuppered”.
Peter Hewitt said there was no way the two plans could work side-by-side.
“What this will do will mean, we just can’t start and deliver this at all, because [people] are contained within fences. They are going to be free to wander around and that, of course, is rather inconsistent with running an airfield and air-side operations,” he told Radio Lincolnshire.
