Jubilee Park’s heated swimming pool to reopen at Woodhall Spa
A lovely 29°C!
The open air swimming pool at Jubilee Park will reopen soon for the summer season.
Swimmers will be able to take a dip in the heated pool once again from Saturday, April 1.
Water will be kept at a balmy 29 °C (86°F), and will be open daily until Sunday, September 24.
There will be 11 aquafit classes every week as well as the usual daily swimming options.
Early morning adult-only swims begin at 6.30am, with general swimming throughout the day as well as opportunities to learn to swim for all ages.
There will be slightly different timetables for term time and school holidays, which will be available on the Jubilee Park website.
COO Joe Stanhope said: “For anyone likely to swim more than once a week, the most cost effective option is to become a member of the fitness suite, even if it’s just for the pool season.
Membership includes swimming, free use of the fitness suite and access to the many fitness classes on offer throughout the year.
