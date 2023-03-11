Lincoln flytipping reports double with almost 3,000 reports in last year

Cases of flytipping have doubled in Lincoln over the last year.

Incidents rose from 1,517 to 2,877, despite reports going down across the East Midlands as a whole.

As a result, it has become the third most flytipped city in the region, trailing behind the likes of Leicester and Nottingham.

City of Lincoln Council believe the increase stemmed from the COVID pandemic as waste recycling centres were forced to close due to lockdown restrictions.

According to a new study from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), there was a total of 79,705 incidents of flytipping recorded across the East Midland in 2021/22, down from 90,479 the previous year.

Boston also had a considerably high number of incidents over the last year as a total of 3,529 reports came from that area.

Steve Bird, Assistant Director of Communities and Street Scene at City of Lincoln Council, said: “The reported data for 2021/22 shows an increase against the previous year, but this appears exaggerated because that previous year was lower than normal due to COVID restrictions.

“We believe the increase is related to people taking the opportunity to clear out areas under COVID, but acknowledge that we may never be certain of the full range of reasons.

“The data so far this year is suggesting that flytipping numbers are dropping again, which is most welcome.

“Flytipping remains a significant issue nationally, and the council will continue to investigate flytips carefully and seek prosecutions where we can.

“There can be no excuse for this blight on neighbourhoods and for those with items for disposal, we direct them to either use the household waste recycling centres, or contact us to see if they are eligible for a free collection.

“Alternatively, we may be able to help by directing them to our new low-cost bulky collection services operated in partnership with West Lindsey District Council.

“Anyone making use of a private contractor is also reminded to ensure that they remain responsible for ensuring they use a properly authorised and regulated waste carrier.

“If their waste is taken and fly tipped, and the correct paperwork is not in place, they may still be liable for enforcement action.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now