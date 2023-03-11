Lincolnshire terraced house up for auction for just £20,000

It could be a great deal for investors or first-time buyers

A Grimsby terraced home could belong to a lucky buyer for as little as £20,000 when it goes up for auction.

The two-bedroom property on Mansel Street has the lowest guide price for any home in Lincolnshire according to Zoopla.

Auction House Lincolnshire will be hold the online auction on Tuesday, March 27 at 1.10pm.

The property is “in need of some cosmetic improvement” but could offer a great deal for investors or prospective homeowners, according to the listing.

It is described as being located in “a popular and central area” of Grimsby, close to “a wide range of facilities and amenities, both retail and leisure”.

The property’s ground floor has a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room and toilet.

The first floor has two bedrooms and a bathroom.

“A traditionally constructed mid-terrace house offered for sale in need of some cosmetic improvement but benefiting from gas fired central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout,” the description says.

“The property boosts well proportioned rooms and versatile accommodation with the scope to convert back to a three-bed from a two-bed by moving the bathroom.

“This property will appeal to those investors and owner occupiers alike, being an ideal project and offering high potential yield.

“An internal viewing is a must to appreciate the scope of the accommodation on offer.”

The winner of the auction will also have to pay additional fees.

